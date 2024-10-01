iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 81,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,347 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.