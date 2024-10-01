Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 4.20% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUGW. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,547,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AUGW opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.