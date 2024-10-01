Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3,207.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 911,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 884,218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 318.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 332,116 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 129.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 241,950 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 253.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 256,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,296.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 260,572 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAUG opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $757.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

