Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,118 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 199,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

