68,197 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Myecfo LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.