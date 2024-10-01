Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,199 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGHY. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 158,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95,920 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 577,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 177,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGHY stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

