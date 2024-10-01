Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.76

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.76 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 155065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

