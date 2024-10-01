Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,037 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $24,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $171.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

