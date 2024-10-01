Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $356.00 price target (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 3.7 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $389.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.