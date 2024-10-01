New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $669,326,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $97,510,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $76,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 134.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after buying an additional 126,567 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.36.

McKesson Stock Up 1.3 %

MCK stock opened at $494.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $549.07 and its 200-day moving average is $555.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

