Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $79,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Down 0.1 %
Visa stock opened at $274.77 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.11. The company has a market capitalization of $502.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
