Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $79,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Visa stock opened at $274.77 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.11. The company has a market capitalization of $502.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.