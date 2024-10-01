Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 717,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,422,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,619,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after acquiring an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 111,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.02 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.30 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $389.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

