Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $12.86 Million Stake in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,989,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,984 shares during the quarter. Rezolute comprises approximately 0.8% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rezolute worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RZLT shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rezolute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Rezolute Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.18. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rezolute

(Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.