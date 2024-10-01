Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $9.62 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 69,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 90.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $163.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $166.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

