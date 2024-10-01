Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Reduced by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $197.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $198.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

