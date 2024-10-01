Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Sells 96 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.5% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,225,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,629,000 after purchasing an additional 57,344 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $922,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $605.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.