Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,963 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.91% of Alto Neuroscience worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 33.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Neuroscience

In other news, insider Adam Savitz bought 12,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $152,069.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANRO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

View Our Latest Report on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE ANRO opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.