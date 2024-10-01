HFG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,921 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,683 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

