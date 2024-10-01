Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,434 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.43% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $556.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

