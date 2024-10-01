EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $584.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $584.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $558.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

