Kimelman & Baird LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.