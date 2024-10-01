National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Position Cut by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.21% of National Presto Industries worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

NPK opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $86.08.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

