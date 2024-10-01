Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at $516,193,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of SEIC opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

