EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,427.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,433.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,313.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,286.70.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.24.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

