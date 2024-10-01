EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.25.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

