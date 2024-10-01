Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 1.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJR opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.