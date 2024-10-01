Advisory Alpha LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 383,496 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,346,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,499,000 after buying an additional 74,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,759,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,297,000 after buying an additional 457,666 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,712,000 after buying an additional 100,761 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

