Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 55,468 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,468 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after buying an additional 1,199,876 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 387,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 63,206 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,675,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after buying an additional 91,012 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

