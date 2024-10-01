Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26,253.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

