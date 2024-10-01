Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Grows By 12.0%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dogness (International) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOGZ traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. 152,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,159. Dogness has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Dogness (International) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.