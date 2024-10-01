Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 12,311 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Granite FO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 244,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,566,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $202.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

