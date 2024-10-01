Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Down 9.7% in September

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:DARE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 11,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,073. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $2.09. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Daré Bioscience

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.