Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Drops By 6.9%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 97,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 81,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,120. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.