Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires Shares of 284,174 Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 284,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 103,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,911 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,366,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 146,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000.

NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

