First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,469 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

