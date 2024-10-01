Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $21,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,962 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 284.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3228 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

