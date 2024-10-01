Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 1.77% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $33,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

ICVT opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

