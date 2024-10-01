Advisory Alpha LLC Has $38.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 547,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 401,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

