Advisory Alpha LLC Has $42.98 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,860 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $42,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. American National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

