IMS Capital Management Raises Holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,404 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management owned approximately 0.37% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

CIK opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.19.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

