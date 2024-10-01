Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Position Raised by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,882,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $60,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 120,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

