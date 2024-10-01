Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,266 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $192,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,296,000 after purchasing an additional 239,858 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 29.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 223,712 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 545,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.1 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.73. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.