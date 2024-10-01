Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 211,224 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,224 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 5.6% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.71% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $141,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,478 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,173,000 after purchasing an additional 296,017 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,959,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,518,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,999,000 after purchasing an additional 603,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,503,000 after purchasing an additional 397,088 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

