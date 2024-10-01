SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Advisory Alpha LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,054 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 8.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $213,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after buying an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after buying an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,534,000 after buying an additional 576,063 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,204,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,940,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of SPYV stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
