SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Advisory Alpha LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,054 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 8.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $213,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after buying an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after buying an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,534,000 after buying an additional 576,063 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,204,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,940,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.