IMS Capital Management Has $1.52 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

IMS Capital Management cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,574,000. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.