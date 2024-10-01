IMS Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,003 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $200.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.03 and a 200 day moving average of $194.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

