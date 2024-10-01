IMS Capital Management Sells 185 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

IMS Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,092,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average of $118.23.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.35.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

