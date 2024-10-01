Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $128,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,721,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.