IMS Capital Management Sells 95,728 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

IMS Capital Management lowered its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,728 shares during the period. JELD-WEN makes up 5.9% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,320,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,052 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 319.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,335,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,275 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 223.6% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,162,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 803,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $9,783,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth about $5,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 2.24. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

