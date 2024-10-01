IMS Capital Management Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IMS Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

